President Volodymyr Zelensky took a long walk to the Ukrainian military hospital to visit wounded soldiers and award them with the state honors for their sacrifices.

“Guys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory!” he said to wounded soldiers in the hospital.

