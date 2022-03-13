President Volodymyr Zelensky took a long walk to the Ukrainian military hospital to visit wounded soldiers and award them with the state honors for their sacrifices.

President Zelensky walked to a hospital today to visit wounded Ukrainian soldiers and award them with state honors for their sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/LI0JScdkX7 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 13, 2022

“Guys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory!” he said to wounded soldiers in the hospital.

Президент України Володимир Зеленський відвідав у госпіталі поранених захисників України 🇺🇦 🔊 «Хлопці, швидше одужуйте. Вірю: найкращим подарунком до вашої виписки буде наша спільна перемога!» - зазначив @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/lHYZJHWvp8 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 13, 2022

