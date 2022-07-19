A fire erupted at Hoover Dam in Nevada on Tuesday after small explosion. The fire has been extinguished quickly and there are no reports of any injuries after the explosion at the base of Hoover Dam. The explosion can be seen in the video with large plume of smoke. The Bureau of Reclamation confirmed in a statement that "At approximately 10 a.m. PDT, the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and was extinguished by [the fire brigade] at approximately 10:30 a.m.”

UPDATE: Fire extinguished after small explosion at the Hoover Dam in Nevada https://t.co/hNYAeNS6Xu — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2022

Watch: Explosion at Hoover Dam in Nevada

BREAKING: Small explosion and fire at the Hoover Dam; cause unknown pic.twitter.com/Y2YfPVvGaH — BNO News (@BNONews) July 19, 2022

