Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted inside his home Friday morning. An assailant broke into the home and attacked Paul with a hammer. Pelosi is currently undergoing brain surgery, reports said. Reportedly, the attacker shouted "where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul.

Paul Pelosi Undergoing Brain Surgery:

UPDATE - Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, is undergoing brain surgery after a hammer attack, NBC reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)