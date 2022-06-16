The US Federal Reserve announced the biggest interest rate hike by 0.75 percent to fight surging inflation. According to the Reuters report on June 15. This was the biggest hike of the US central bank since 1994.

The Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to cool inflation — the steepest increase in more than a quarter of a century https://t.co/kGUV9tukYV pic.twitter.com/2XOtDPLkrq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)