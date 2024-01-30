Multiple fire departments are currently responding to a massive fire at a chicken farm in the rural part of Northeast Brazos County in Texas, United States on Tuesday, January 29, 2024. The incident took place at Feather Crest Farms near Fickey Road east of Kurten. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the incident. Further details are awaited. US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chevron's Refinery in California’s El Segundo (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Chicken Farm in Texas

WATCH: Multiple fire departments battle massive fire burning at a chicken farm in a rural part of Northeast Brazos County at Feather Crest Farms near Fickey Road east of Kurten, Texas pic.twitter.com/joekG6RQLK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 30, 2024

