Flights have been delayed at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California as air traffic controllers vacated the tower amid a staffing shortage caused by the ongoing US government shutdown. As of 4:15 PM on Monday, October 6, no controllers were present in the tower, with duties being handed off to SoCal TRACON in San Diego. The FAA confirmed that reduced staffing has forced slower traffic management at affected airports to maintain safety. Travellers faced delays ranging from 30 to 45 minutes, while both air traffic controllers and TSA staff continued working without pay. Officials emphasised that this measure is temporary but necessary to ensure operational safety. US Government Shutdown 2025: Large Portions of Govt Officially Shut Down As Donald Trump and Congress Fail to Agree on Spending Bill, Employees on Furlough.

Air Traffic Controllers Vacate Hollywood Burbank Airport Tower in California

NEW: As of 4:15 pm, air traffic controllers at Burbank Airport in California headed home and there are no air traffic controllers inside the tower. The FAA has since released a statement in response to the staffing issues. "As Secretary Duffy said, there have been increased… pic.twitter.com/Au0n2kJX58 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)