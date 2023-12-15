A small plane collided with the highway in Asheville, North Carolina, causing a traffic jam on Interstate Highway I-26. The plane was on fire as it hit the road, according to witnesses quoted by local media. Several videos of the US plane crash have surfaced on social media. Emergency crews and other agencies responded to the scene. The number of passengers on the plane and casualties are still unclear. US Fighter Plane Crash: F-16 Military Jet Crashes Into Yellow Sea Off Korean Peninsula, Pilot Ejected.

US Plane Crash

🚨 #BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews are responding to a small Plane that has crashed on I-26 highway 📌#Asheville | #NorthCarolina Currently Numerous emergency personnel and other agencies are responding to a small plane that has crashed on I-26 highway in Asheville, North… pic.twitter.com/6g0VgKRbwZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2023

Plane Crash in US

A small plane has crashed on I-26 in Asheville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/qI3dFVb4Xg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 15, 2023

