US President Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Says 'He Is Always There When I Need Him'

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to extend birthday wishes to Republican Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham. In his post, Donald Trump shared a picture with Lindsey Graham and wished the South Carolina Senator a happy birthday. "He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his Re-Election bid next year," Trump added. The US President ended his post saying, "make America great again". Senator Lindsey Graham turned 70 years old on July 9. US Tariffs: Donald Trump’s Extended Tariff Deadline Keeps Global Trade in Limbo.

Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to Senator Lindsey Graham

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.09.25 08:13 PM EST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM! He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his Re-Election bid next year. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/OGsK9QgESm — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 10, 2025

