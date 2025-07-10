US President Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Says 'He Is Always There When I Need Him'

In his post, Donald Trump shared a picture with Lindsey Graham and wished the South Carolina Senator a happy birthday. "He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his Re-Election bid next year," Trump added.

US President Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Says 'He Is Always There When I Need Him'
US President Donald Trump with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. (Photo credits: X/@TrumpDailyPosts)
Jul 10, 2025 07:20 AM IST
    US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to extend birthday wishes to Republican Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham. In his post, Donald Trump shared a picture with Lindsey Graham and wished the South Carolina Senator a happy birthday. "He is always there when I need him, and I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help Lindsey have a BIG WIN in his Re-Election bid next year," Trump added. The US President ended his post saying, "make America great again". Senator Lindsey Graham turned 70 years old on July 9. US Tariffs: Donald Trump’s Extended Tariff Deadline Keeps Global Trade in Limbo.

    Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes to Senator Lindsey Graham

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

