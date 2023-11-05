US President Joe Biden trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in six out of the seven swing states exactly a year before the US presidential election 2024 as Americans express doubts about Biden's age and dissatisfaction toward his handling of the economy, polls released by New York Times on Sunday showed. Biden defeated Trump in all six states in the 2020 election. Trump now leads by an average of 48% to 44% in the six states, the polls showed. US Presidential Election 2024: President Joe Biden Trailing Behind Donald Trump by 10 Points, Shows New Poll by Washington Post and ABC News.

US Presidential Election 2024

BREAKING: New York Times/Siena poll shows Trump leading Biden in six out of seven swing states, exactly a year before election day. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 5, 2023

