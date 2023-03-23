The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an investor alert urging caution around crypto asset investments. The alert warns investors that while digital assets can offer benefits, they also present significant risks. The SEC cautions that digital asset markets can be volatile, may lack transparency, and can be susceptible to fraud and manipulation. Kim Kardashian Pays $1.26 Million Fine for Promoting Illegal Crypto Investment Scheme on Instagram.

US SEC Issues Investor Alert Warning

