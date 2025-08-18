Earlier this week, a daycare worker in the United States was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child in Georgia. The daycare worker identified as Yvette Thurston (54) is accused of beating the child at Little Blessings Child Care. She has been charged with first-degree child abuse after she brutally beat a toddler. Additionally, she is facing three counts of first-degree child abuse. It is learnt that the minor boy's father, Cory Weeks, shared photos of his toddler since the alleged treatment happened while his child was attending the child care facility on his first day. According to a report in Fox 19, specific details about the case or allegations were not immediately known. However, investigators confirmed that officers were able to view surveillance video from the day care that contributed to the investigation. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Daycare Worker Charged With First Degree Child Abuse in Georgia

NEW: A daycare worker in Bainbridge, GA has been charged with first degree child abuse after a toddler was brutally beaten. 54-year-old Yvette Thurston is accused of beating the child at Little Blessings, a church daycare center. She is facing charges of first-degree aggravated… pic.twitter.com/q9zIFl8ArE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2025

