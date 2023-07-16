US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's embarrassing bow before a Chinese official last week may have been brought on by 'magic mushrooms'. On July 6, shortly after arriving in Beijing, Yellen, 76, stopped at a casual eatery and ordered four servings of jian shou qing, a sort of wild mushroom. Chinese official media gushed about the secretary's chopstick prowess in the gushing article. However, the weird mushrooms are well-known for their erratic psychedelic effects in their home region of Yunnan, according to CNN. Magic Mushroom Helps To 'Open Up' Brains of People Facing Depression, Finds Study.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Dined on Magic Mushrooms in China

Reports that 🇺🇸 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dined on mushrooms with possible psychedelic effects while in China. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 15, 2023

NEW - What a trip: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen dined on psychedelic mushrooms in China: reporthttps://t.co/I5mRouQoVU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)