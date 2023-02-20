A Hillsborough County woman successfully fought off a man who tried to assault her sexually in her apartment complex's gym. The sex assault incident took place on January 22 at The Oaks of Woodland Park Apartments in US’s Tampa. Nashali Alma, 24, was exercising alone when the ‘sex attack’ happened and she said that she let the suspect into the gym because she had seen him in the gym previously. The man, who police have since identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, is seen in the security footage attempting to grab Alma as she continued her workout. When the attacker is able to pin her to the floor, Alma fights relentlessly, kicking and punching until he finally pulls away and gives up. The man was later arrested by the cops. US: Woman Who Brutally Killed Lover During Sex Game and Kept Severed Head and Genitals in Bucket, Attacks Her Lawyer in Court (Watch Video).

Brave Woman Fights Off Attacker:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillsborough County Sheriff (@hcsosheriff)

