In a shocking incident that took place during a court hearing, a woman, who has been accused of murder and dismemberment allegedly attacked defense attorney. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 41-second video clip shows suspect Taylor Schabusiness attacking her own defense attorney at a courtroom in Wisconsin. As the video moves further, a police officer can be seen rushing to the attorney's aid as he pins the suspect to the ground. The incident took place at Wisconsin court room in US. US: Trial for Woman, Who Allegedly Murdered Lover During Sex, Kept Severed Head and Penis in Bucket, Set to Begin From March 6.

Murder Suspect Attacks Defense Attorney in Court

WATCH: Murder and dismemberment suspect Taylor Schabusiness attacks defense attorney in court. https://t.co/IKxjcjqGw2 pic.twitter.com/G6uhzfdH07 — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) February 14, 2023

