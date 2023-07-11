A volcano has erupted near Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, following intense earthquake activity in the area. According to Iceland's Meteorological Office, the volcano eruption is happening in the area for third time in two years. A scary drone video from the area showed the boiling volcano spilling lava on the ground. Photos from the scene also showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground. Video: People Go Too Close to Volcano Eruption For Taking Selfie, Leave Internet Concerned.

Boiling Volcano Spews Lava in Iceland:

BREAKING: Volcano is erupting for the third year in a row near Iceland's capital Reykjavik.pic.twitter.com/Hldz7cd1i1 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 10, 2023

Volcano Spewing Lava Photos:

couple of pics from the volcano currently erupting in iceland 🌋 pic.twitter.com/TyuFmGakoM — Eidur 🇮🇸👑 (@CFCEidur) July 11, 2023

