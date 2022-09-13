A video by Viral Hog has gone viral on Instagram which shows number of people standing near a volcano eruption. Many expressed concern with people standing too close to the place where eruption is happening. The video, which has over 40000 views shows a group of standing close to the eruption site and capturing video and photos. While some tourists hurried back to safety as soon the lava starts flowing downwards, others just looked on at the sight with amusement.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)