Walmart, a famous American multinational retail corporation, plans to cut as many as 2000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses. The layoff includes more than 1,000 roles at a Fort Worth, Texas, warehouse. Also, 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfilment centre would be slashed. Moreover, 400 jobs in Florida and 200 in New Jersey will be removed. McDonald's Begins Layoff Process, Temporarily Closes Corporate Offices in US Ahead of Sackings: Report.

Walmart To Cut Over 2000 Jobs

