Russian police on Sunday arrested a woman, an anti-war protester, for holding up a blank poster as a crackdown against protests continues.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Russian police arrest woman holding blank sign as crackdown against protests continues pic.twitter.com/m2l1l3YZMt — BNO News (@BNONews) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)