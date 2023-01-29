CCTV cameras captured video of a celestial light passing through the night sky which appeared like a meteor in Oklahoma’s Tulsa. Video shows the sky lit up as the Meteor blazes past the camera. National Weather Service in Tulsa issuing a statement on the Meteor stated that it was spotted by a lightning detector over Wagoner country. Large Meteor Spotted Blazing Across Homes in Night Sky in The UK; Videos of The Glowing Fireball Go Viral, Leaving Stargazers Stunned.

Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Oklahoma:

WATCH: Skies lit up as a meteor blazed past a surveillance camera in Tulsa, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/xuPR1WZgBo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2023

