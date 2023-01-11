On Monday night, a reportedly "multi-coloured" meteor was seen soaring over homes in London, Sussex, Wilshire, Hampshire, Dorset, and Devon, with many stargazers seeing it as far north as Wolverhampton, near Birmingham. The fireball was captured blazing up in the night sky. Twitter users shared incredible footage of the light explosion on the microblogging site, which went viral online. Moreover, UK's Met Office also confirmed the news of the meteor sighting in the UK. Big Fireball Spotted Crossing Night Sky in UK! Viral Videos of Striking Meteor With Flashing Aura Bolting Across Clouds Excite Netizens.

Meteor Soaring Across Night Sky!

A very shaky video taken by my daughter, but haven’t seen any videos that aren’t on security cameras yet so thought I’d share. She was amazed and came running home to tell me 😊 pic.twitter.com/PJQLKAeFz9 — Rachel (@rachelbeetwell) January 10, 2023

Video Of Fireball Sighting In UK Goes Viral

