US President Joe Biden reiterated that Russia is planning to attack Ukraine in the coming days and warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he will be responsible for a 'catastrophic and needless war of choice'. Biden said, "We're calling out Russia’s plans. Not because we want a conflict, but because we are doing everything in our power to remove any reason Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine."

We're calling out Russia’s plans. Not because we want a conflict, but because we are doing everything in our power to remove any reason Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine. If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2022

