According to reports, after Instagram, messaging app WhatsApp has been restricted in Iran amid widening protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. As per reports, metrics show WhatsApp servers now being disrupted on multiple internet providers, hours after the restriction on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Instagram Disrupted Across Iran Amid Protests Over Death of Woman Detained by Morality Police.

After Instagram, WhatsApp Has Been Restricted in Iran

⚠️ Confirmed: Messaging app #WhatsApp has been restricted in #Iran amid widening protests over the death of #MahsaAmini; metrics show WhatsApp servers now disrupted on multiple internet providers, hours after the restriction of Instagram 📰 Background: https://t.co/8cCHIJAADQ pic.twitter.com/JvzemCJ92s — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 21, 2022

