Several people, including bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, were injured in a stabbing at a church in Australia's Sydney on Monday, April 15. A video has surfaced on social media showing the tension and chaos after the church after the stabbing attack. The incident occurred in Walkley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of Sydney. According to the reports, a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church. The injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics. More details are awaited. Australia Shocker: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Stabbed Multiple Times During Mass at Wakeley Church in Sydney, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sydney Church Stabbing

NOW - Tensions rise outside the church in Sydney, where a Christian leader and several worshippers were stabbed.pic.twitter.com/iqjaeSkcji — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

Protest After Stabbing

BREAKING: Thousands of angry protesters have surrounded the Wakeley church and chanting 'bring him out' after mass stabbing attack in Sydneypic.twitter.com/MupeOEQ4ra — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2024

Bishop Stabbed

NOW - Christian leader stabbed multiple times in Sydney's west.pic.twitter.com/sI5tsrmuQC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

