The Wuhan Meteorological Observatory issued a Red Alert for the capital city of China's Hubei province, Wuhan, on Thursday, May 22, as torrential rain battered the city. As per reports, in just 12 hours, parts of the city received up to 220 mm of rainfall, leading to widespread flooding across streets and the University campus. Several videos emerged on X, showing severe waterlogging inside Wuhan University, with students wading through ankle-deep water and leaks from campus buildings. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and intense downpours crippled city infrastructure, leaving roads submerged and causing disruptions. Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Hits China.

Wuhan Flooded After Torrential Rains

On the afternoon of May 22, Wuhan University was hit by heavy rain, with 220 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, and severe waterlogging in many parts of the school. pic.twitter.com/7w4xfXaPC3 — Jim (@yangyubin1998) May 22, 2025

Red Alert Issued in Rain-Hit Wuhan

Warning! Storm Hits Wuhan! On May 22, Wuhan, Hubei was hit by severe convective weather — with thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain pounding the city. ⛈🌬 At 2:51 PM, the Wuhan Meteorological Observatory issued the highest-level red alert for rainstorms. 🌧🚨 In just 12… pic.twitter.com/Qx7Kx8pG9u — Jimu Focus (@jimuglobal) May 22, 2025

Wuhan Streets, Campus Drown

Another UGC video captured inside the campus of #WuhanUniversity showing the extent of the torrential rain #Wuhan https://t.co/DIpAyVb8qV pic.twitter.com/Dc2ONMS1re — ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)