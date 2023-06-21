Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the United Nations (UN) headquarters lawns in New York, US, to lead the Yoga event on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day. The Permanent Representative of India welcomed PM Modi to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day 2023 Celebrations at UN Headquarters Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Participating at Global Yoga Event.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at UN HQ Lawns

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters lawns in New York, to lead the Yoga event on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/1kwsr6OnJq — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)