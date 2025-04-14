US President Donald Trump said today, April 14, that the war between Russia and Ukraine is former President Joe Biden's war and not his. Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he had nothing to do with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He further said that he is working to stop death and destruction. "I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President!" the post read. The US President also said that the Russia-Ukraine war would never have happened had the 2020 Presidential Election not been "RIGGED". Donald Trump blamed former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that the two "did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin". US President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Says New Electronics Tariff Exemptions Are Temporary, Chip Tariffs Coming.

War Between Russia and Ukraine Is Biden's War, Says Donald Trump

The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING… pic.twitter.com/m40zDWYjEY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 14, 2025

