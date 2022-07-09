Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced the dismissal of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary without citing any reason whatsoever, the presidential website said as reported by news agency Reuters. Earlier, Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's February 24 invasion. Reasons for the removal has not been given as of now.

Check Tweet:

Breaking: Ukraine President Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's envoy to India, along with Ukrainian envoys to other parts of the world. pic.twitter.com/SGioOtOY0I — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 9, 2022

