With only a couple of races left for 2021 in Formula 1, the battle for the title is on. We have Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen who are running neck-to-neck for the title and the battle is only getting interesting. The race between the two will take place once again at the Saudi Arabia GP 2021 in Jeddah. As things stand today, The Red Bull racer leads the ranking by eight points. Verstappen has 351.5 points in his kitty whereas, Hamilton stands on number two with 343.5. Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

On one hand, where Verstappen has an opportunity to win his maiden title, Hamilton is eyeing to overtake Michael Schumacher's record by winning his eighth title this year. The German racer had won seven titles in his career and Hamilton surely will leave no stone unturned to win this one. Here are four ways that Max Verstappen could win his maiden title

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or reaches the finish line later. If the Red Bull Racing driver finishes first and the Mercedes F1 driver finishes seventh or lower. If the Dutchman finished second with the fastest lap and the Brit finishes 10th or even lower. If the Dutch driver ends the race second and at the same time the British racer does not score any points, Verstappen will win this one. If the winner of the title is not decided in this Grand Prix, the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi will act as the decider.

In the Saudi Arabia GP 2021, there will be three Free Practice Sessions. A couple of them will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, and then the third Practice Session will be played on Saturday. The Qualifying round will also be played on Saturday and the Main Race will be played on Sunday.

