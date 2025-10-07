Mumbai, October 7: The fifth day of the Archery Premier League (APL) saw the Rajputana Royals registering their fifth straight victory while the Kakatiya Knights woke up from their slumber to register first victory amid rainy and windy conditions here at New Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex on Monday. While the Mighty Marathas defeated Prithviraaj Yodhas 6-2 in the first match, the Knights edged out Chola Chiefs 5-3. The last match of the day, between the Royals and Chero Archers went down to the wire and was decided in a shootoff after the scores were tied at 4-4 at the end of four sets. APL 2025: Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals Win on Day 4 of Archery Premier League.

The Marathas began in a strong fashion as debutant Aman Saini started his APL with a 10, but Abhishek Verma responded with a 9. Parneet Kaur stepped up and got a perfect 10 to keep the Marathas ahead. Mrinal Chauhan and Matias Grande kept the contest close. But Gatha Khadake wasn’t in good form for the Yodhas, as Parneet Kaur’s 10 increased the lead to four points.

Chauhan’s 10 almost sealed the set, which got confirmed after Andrea Becera shot a 9 for the Yodhas, who lost the first set 77-73. The second set saw Verma stepping up first for the Yodhas and got a 10 this time. Saini caught the 10-ring line on his first arrow and Becera responded with a 10 as well.

Parneet held up long on her shot but still found the 10 for Marathas. Grande’s 9 next up and Chauhan’s response with a 10 gave the Marathas a 2-point lead. In the end the Marathas clinched the second set 74-73 after the judges downgraded one of Yodhas’s arrows. It was 4-0. Archery Premier League 2025: Abhishek Verma Leads Prithviraj Yodhas to First Win As Rajputana Royals, Mighty Marathas Shine On Day Three.

Towards the end of the third set, as the rain picked up, Verma got a 10 to bring the Yodhas back and they finally won it 75-72 to make it 4-2. Match went into the fourth set, as the drizzle got stronger. But the Marathas maintained the consistency to clinch it 77-61 for a 6-2 win.

The Knights’ first win saw them beating the Chiefs with a four-set scoreline that read 75-75, 75-70, 73-75, 77-75. The Knights got a 10 on their first three arrows, while the Chiefs took four arrows to find their first 10 in the opening set.

Jyothi dropped to a 9 on the fifth arrow for the Knights, but they still took a 57-55 lead. Just when the Chiefs needed it the most, Ellison pulled off a 10. In the end, one of Chiefs’ arrows was downgraded and one of Knights upgraded by the judges as the set ended 75 apiece and the points were split.

In the second set, two 8s for Chiefs was a disastrous start, while the Knights got a 10 and a 9 to take a three-point lead. As pendulum swayed and things got tighter towards the end, Brady Ellison shot a shocking 7 and Rohit fired a 9, which gave the set to the Knights 75-70 for a 3-1 lead. APL 2025: Mighty Marathas, Rajputana Royals, Chola Chiefs Win As Archery Premier League Kicks Off Amid Fanfare.

Tarundeep Rai replaced Ellison for the Chiefs in the third set. He stepped up first and started with an 8. Jyothi came up for the Knights to find the 10 for an early two-point lead. Anshika got another 8 for Chiefs for a disastrous start, while Nico hit a 10 and the lead increased to four points.

Yadav, in top form, found 10s on both his arrows but Jyothi’s perfect shot made it 46-all. The final arrows saw Rai hitting a 9, but Rohit got an 8 and the Chiefs won the set 75-73 to make it 3-3 heading into the decider. Nico’s 10 gave a slender one-point lead for the Knights at the start of the deciding set. Chiefs’ Yadav began with rare 9 and Elia responded with a 9 as well.

Marita-Paas got the first 10 of the set for the Chiefs. It was 37-37 at that stage. Yadav and Jyothi responded with 10s to make things exciting. At that point, Nico came up with a 10 on a crucial shot to regain one-point lead for the Knights. Rai hit a 9 on the concluding arrows for the Chiefs and Rohit nailed a 10 to win the final set for the Knights 77-75, which also gave them their first win at 5-3.

In the final match of the day, the Royals stayed unbeaten and registered their fifth consecutive win, beating the Chero Archers in a shootoff after the scores were tied at 4-4 at the end of four sets. After the Chero Archers won the first set 74-69, the Royals came back to level it at 2-2 by winning the second set 77-74 and then edged ahead 77-76 to take a 4-2 lead. APL 2025: World Number One Recurve Archer Brady Ellison Mesmerised by India’s Massive Fan Base, Says ‘One of the Most Receiving and Giving Countries’.

But the Chero Archers maintained their composure and outskilled the Royals 77-74 in the fourth set to force a shootoff at 4-4. The Royals brought in Ella Gibson for the shootoff and it turned out to be a master stroke as she was the lone archer to hit the target while her three teammates and the four opponents missed.

Compounder Swati Dudhwal and recurve archer Mete Gazos were in fine form for the Royals, while Katharin Bauer and Mathias Fullerton were the most consistent for the Chero Archers. While the match swayed like a pendulum, it boiled down to who blinks first; and it was the Royals who held their nerves better as the first round-robin stage moved into its last set of matches.

