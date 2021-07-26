No sooner, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus went on to dethrone five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky In Tokyo Olympics 2020, her coach who was sitting on the sidelines, cheering for athlete grabbed eyeballs. Ariarne Titmus's coach Dean Boxall went berserk and his zealous celebration is making the rounds on the Internet. The 20-year-old coach was so excited that he pulled off his mask, punching in the air and even shouted. He was also seen shaking a barrier with excitement. The Olympics staff who was around Dean attempted to calm him down. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia's Ariarne Titmus Dethroned Five-time Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Ledecky of the Women's Freestyle 400 m for Swimming.

But the 20-year-old went on celebrating and the cameras at the venue went on to capture the moment on the shutterbugs. Even their fans at home recorded the moment on their phones and shared the same on social media. The netizens also lauded the coach for being so passionate about the sport. Ariarne Titmus after her win was seen sharing a moment with Katie Ledecky and the two were seen having a conversation with each other. Ariarne Titmus finals in 400 meter category. For now, check out the coach's reaction below:

Video:

Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021

This was the second Gold Medal for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ariarne Titmus said that she was over the moon to have won a Gold medal in the mega event so far.

