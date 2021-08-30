As many as four medals including a Gold came India’s way on Monday morning (August 30) at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. Avani Lekhara became the first Indian Woman to win the Gold medal in Shooting at Paralympics after her World Record equalling feat Women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. The Gold medal win was followed by Yogesh Kathuniya and Devendra Jhajharia’s Silver medals in the men's Discus Throw and men's Javelin Throw respectively. The fourth medal of the day for India was secured by Sundar Singh Gurjar which came in men's Javelin Throw. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold, Yogesh Kathuniya and Devendra Jhajharia Secure Silver Medals.

With these four medals on August 30, India’s overall tally on medal standings reached seven. With news of India winning medals one after one, fans found jubilation. It was very much evident on Twitter and other social media platforms. Meanwhile, you can check some of the Twitter reactions below: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Shooter Avani Lekhara for Winning Gold Medal

Good Morning

quite a morning for india at the #Paralympics with a 19 year old and a 40 year old among the medal winners! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 30, 2021

Proud Moment

India is creating another records at the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 Hearty congratulations to:@DevJhajharia -Silver, Javelin Throw @YogeshKathuniya -Silver in Discus@SundarSGurjar -Bronze in Javelin #VinodKumar -Bronze, Discus Throw India is proud of your achievements! pic.twitter.com/nsQFQbpXDA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2021

Congratulations

Unbelievable

Unbelievable by @DevJhajharia to win his third Paralympic medal, a haul which includes 2 Golds! What a legend! Congratulations also to @SundarSGurjar for winning bronze and inspiring the nation ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Historical Feat

She has created history. The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥 Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat. Also equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

Apart from four medals today, India had earlier clinched three medals. 41-year Vinod Kumar won Bronze in Discus Throw, Bhavina Patel won silver in Table Tennis while Nishad Kumar also clinched Silver in High Jump.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).