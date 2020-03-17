Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: Twitterati Wish the Badminton Player As She Turns 30

Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

One of the most prolific badminton player to have represented India, Saina Nehwal celebrates her 30th birthday on Tuesday. Born on March 17, 1990, Nehwal has cliched various titles in her illustrious career and made India proud on many occasions. In fact, the Haryana-born athlete is the first Indian shuttler to attain number one spot in Badminton World Championship (BWF) rankings. Courtesy these stellar achievements, Nehwal has earned a ton of fans all around the world and below, we'll look how they wished the badminton star on her birthday. Saina Nehwal Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Ace Indian Shuttler.

The World saw first of Saina Nehwal during the BWF World Junior Championship 2008 where she clinched a gold medal. Since then, the star never looked back and won many prestigious titles. She also went on to become the first Indian badminton player to grab a medal in Olympic games. Adding on, she is also the only Indian to win at least one medal in every BWF major individual event. Well, these records are nothing but sensational and speak volumes about the athlete's ability. Meanwhile, let's look at how fans wished Nehwal on her birthday.

Wish you A very Happy birthday #SainaNehwal 1st Indian #badminton player to win a medal at #Olympics . Proud Indian 🇮🇳🇮🇳✌️@NSaina pic.twitter.com/NzXZQxIlOW — Anjali (@hastaganjali) March 17, 2020

Birthday greetings to @NSaina Maam, the pride of our country, who rose to the highest peak & honored India's honor with the bright personality, which has illuminated the dreams of thousands of daughters of India.@NSaina #SainaNehwal #HappyBirthdaySainaNehwal @bwfmedia #badminton pic.twitter.com/0J1CWUhi2b — Saurabh Mahrwal (@SMahrwal) March 17, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day @NSaina May you win all your upcoming tournaments and also achieve all the success in life!!!#SainaNehwal — Vignesh (@IyerVignesh2) March 17, 2020

Earlier this year, Nehwal also stepped onto the field of politics and joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Nevertheless, Nehwal is still an active player and will be aiming to add many more titles in her cabinet. The ongoing year is also crucial for Nehwal as the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place in June and the 30-year old will aim to leave a mark there too.