India will take on Malaysia in the final of Badminton Mixed Team Event at Commonwealth Games on August 2 in Birmingham. The Indians would aim gold medal here in this category, given their current hot form in the Games. PV Sindhu-led Indians decimated Singapore in the semifinals to reach here in the showdown match. Malaysia on the other hand will be looking to reclaim the gold at Commonwealth Games which they lost to India in 2018 Gold Coast Event. The Malaysian Mixed Team claimed top honours three consecutive times before losing to India 3-1 in 2018. PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Setty and Lakshya Sen would be the players in the spotlight for India. On the other hand, Peng Soon Chan would lead Malaysian side in the showdown game. Scroll down below to check the live telecast and live streaming details of the Badminton Mixed Team Event finals.

When is India vs Malaysia, CWG 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Final? Know Time and Date

The India vs Malaysia, CWG 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Final at Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham on August 2. The event is slated to start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch India vs Malaysia, CWG 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Final on TV?

Sony Sports Network and DD Sports will telecast the final event live in India.

How to Get Online Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia, CWG 2022 Badminton Mixed Team Final?

SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the event for its subscribers. However, Jio users can catch the action live for free on JioTV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).