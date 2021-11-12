The track at Sao Paulo is all set to host the Formula 1 race to host the Brazilain GP 2021. The Free Practice session will begin at 21.00 pm at the Interlagos Circut. in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the Free Practice Session. Having won the Mexican GP 2021 last weekend, Max Verstappen is holding his head high for the upcoming game and is entering the game with full confidence. On the other hand, Team Mercedes will be opting for their fifth engine for the tournament. Brazilian GP 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo.

This means he could be awarded a five-grid penalty. However, it is still not clear if the team will change the engines or not. The three-day event has already seen the Brazilian GP witnessed a sale of 1,70,000 tickets have been already sold for the three-day event. Needless to say that the fans have turned out in huge numbers to watch the proceedings of the game. Now, let's ahve a look at the live streaming deets of the game below. Lewis Hamilton Could Face Five-Grid Penalty at Brazilian GP 2021 As Team Mercedes Considering Engine Change.

When Is Brazilian GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Brazilian GP 2021 will take place at the Interlagos Circut in Sao Paulo on November 12, 2021 (Friday). The main race has a scheduled start time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Brazilian GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Brazilian GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Brazilian GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Brazilian GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Brazilain GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).