Sydney, July 22 :Cricket Australia expressed its profound grief at the sad demise of former Australian and NSW wicketkeeper Brian Taber. Taber, who played 16 Test matches for Australia between 1966/70, passed away on Friday aged 83. Widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers to represent Australia, Taber was renowned for his impeccable glovework and calm demeanour behind the stumps. 'These Stats and Milestones Mean Something..' Virat Kohli Reacts After Scoring 29th Test Century in His 500th International Match During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

On Test debut against South Africa in Johannesburg, Taber took seven catches and a stumping. He went on to accumulate 56 catches and four stumpings and made 353 runs at 16.04 with a top score of 48. Raised in Wollongong, Taber was a stalwart of the NSW team from 1964/65 to 1973/74 playing 129 first-class games. He captained his state on several occasions, recorded one first-class century and was a member of the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Taber was a generous and widely popular contributor to Australian Cricket filling many roles including as NSW coach and selector and manager of the Australian Under-19 men’s team. The medal awarded to the Player of the Tournament at the National Under-19 Championship is named in his honour. Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive said: “We are deeply saddened by Brian’s passing and enormously grateful for his significant contribution to Australian Cricket. 'Another Day, Another Century' Sachin Tendulkar Shares Instagram Story Appreciating Virat Kohli's 76th International Hundred During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

“Brian’s vast popularity among former teammates, and all those fortunate enough to have known him, is just one indication of the impact he had on our game. “Brian had a passion for the development of young players, and it is fitting that the Player of the Tournament at the Men’s National Under-19 Championships will continue to receive the Brian Taber Medal. “Our deepest condolences to Brian’s family, former teammates and his many friends at this sad time.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).