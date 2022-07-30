The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is taking place in Birmingham, England. This is the third time England hosting the event after 1934 London and 2002 Manchester. The opening ceremony was held on July 28, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham and the sporting events began a day later. Multiple medals have been decided on the first two days and as we move ahead, let's see India's schedule and players in action for day 3, July 31. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Results.

On the first day, India had quite a good run with their win in hockey, badminton, table tennis, squash, and S. Thapa’s amazing 5-0 triumph over the Pakistan boxer. This couldn't be said for the Indian women’s cricket team as their loss against the Australian giants, but keeping their head up they'll move on to their second and the most awaited match against Pakistan on July 31.

After the win of the women’s hockey team against Ghana on the first day, the men’s hockey team will play their first match against the Ghanaian men’s team and will try to achieve the benchmark set by the Indian women’s hockey team. World champion Nilhat Zraeen will be playing her first match at the games along with Shiva Thapa as he plays his second match in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, multiple weightlifters will be aiming for medals in the sport.

Indian Athletes in Action on Day 3 Of CWG 2022

Sport Athlete Swimming Sajan Prakash (3:07 pm), Srihari Nataraj (03:37pm) Badminton Badminton Team (03:30 pm) Boxing Shiva Thapa (05:15 pm), Nilhat Zraeen (04:45 pm), Sumit (12:15 am), Sagar (01:15 am) Cricket India Women’s Cricket Team (03:30 pm) Cycling Ronaldo Laitinjam (02:30 pm onwards), Vishvajeet Singh 02:30 pm onwards) Hockey India Men’s Hockey Team (08:30 pm) Weightlifting Jeremy Lalrunnunga (02:00 pm), Popy Hazarika (06:30 pm), Achinta Sheuli (11:00pm) Lawn Bowls India vs England (04:00 pm), Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal (02:00 pm), Women’s Semifinals (08:30 pm) Squash Sourav Ghosal (06:45 pm), Joshana Chinappa (06:00 pm)

As India moves ahead with the 2022 Birmingham Game they will be looking forward to top their previous edition’s tally, being their second best after the 2010 edition in New Delhi, which was their best performance at the Commonwealth Games so far.

