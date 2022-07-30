After an eventful opening day, the Commonwealth Games 2022 is set to usher in Day 2 which promises to be equally, if not more enthralling. The second day would witness two of India's Tokyo medallists-Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain be in action in the weightlifting and boxing events respectively. Although a major part of the focus is set to be on them, eyes would also be on the Indian team's performance against Sri Lanka in the mixed-team badminton event. The shuttlers dominated Pakistan on the first day and would aim to repeat a similar performance against their Asian neighbours. Here we would take a look at the highlights and results from Day 2. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

Earlier on Day 1, Australia reigned supreme after the first day with eight gold medals and a top spot on the medal table with New Zealand and hosts England following in at second and third places. India also had a productive day with the shuttlers and paddlers defeating Pakistan to advance in their respective events. However, 14-year-old Anahat Singh, who is also the youngest in India's CWG 2022 squad, progressed through to the next round with a superb victory in squash.

India have sent a contingent of 215 athletes who will be looking to secure a medal for the country. India are fourth on the all-time medal table and will be hoping to better their best-ever campaign at the 2010 edition in Delhi.