Khabib Nurmagomedov is a practising Muslim from the Republic of Dagestan who announced retirement just a week after defending his Undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion. Khabib defeated Justin Gaethje in UFC 254 main event to finish his remarkable career with 29-0 stats. However, he is recently in the news for his recent post on Instagram where he has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks on Islam. The former UFC fighter says, 'May Allah Disfigure Emmanuel's Face' in his post on social media which you could check out below. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Make a Comeback? Trainer Javier Mendez Reveals Fighter’s Late Father’s Dream.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is fumed over Emmanuel Macron's comment on Islam. The French President's remark on Islam has indeed not been accepted by the Muslim nations as there is protest all over and even goods from France have been boycotted by many Islamic nations. Emmanuel Macron endorsed blasphemous sketch of Islamic Prophet on the funeral of Samuel Patty. French President even went on to say that 'Islam is in Crisis' which has indeed added oil to the fire. Meanwhile, check out Khabib's post below. Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: From Undefeated Streak of 29-0 to Defeating Conor McGregor in Most Famous MMA Fight of All-Time, Here’s Look at 5 Career Highlights of ‘The Eagle’

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams Emmanuel Macron

Khabib Nurmagomedov, also known as 'The Eagle' shared a footprint picture on Emmanuel Macron's face and added a caption which says 'May Allah destroy the face of the French President and his followers'. The UFC fighter also wrote that Allah is quick in the calculation and the people who insulted Islam will also see humiliation soon.

