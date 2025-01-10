January 10, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 10 of 2025! What are the important festivals, events, and national and international observances falling on January 10? Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat or Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Friday. Ekadashi is the eleventh lunar day (tithi) of the waxing (Shukla Paksha) and waning (Krishna Paksha) lunar cycles in a Vedic calendar month. Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat is one of the most auspicious and significant Ekadashis in the year. World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, is annually celebrated to promote the Hindi language worldwide. Apart from these major celebrations, there are also several big birthdays and birth anniversaries. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 10, 2025 (Friday)

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Tailang Swami Jayanti World Hindi Day Kurma Dwadashi Dharma Savarni Manvadi Houseplant Appreciation Day League of Nations Day National Obesity Awareness Week Quitters Day Peculiar People Day National Shareholders Day National Save The Eagles Day National Oysters Rockefeller Day National Cut Your Energy Costs Day National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

Famous January 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Hrithik Roshan Achyutananda Dasa Rod Stewart George Foreman Jared Kushner Mason Mount Sarah Shahi Kalki Koechlin Frank Sinatra Jr. Allu Aravind K. J. Yesudas Drashti Dhami Omi Vaidya Atul Khatri Aishwarya Rajesh Sharafuddin Ashraf Kirsten Flipkens Filippo Baldi Maurizio Sarri

