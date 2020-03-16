Coronavirus Outbreak: Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand Unable to Leave Germany Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Viswanathan Anand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As sporting events across the world come to an abrupt still due to coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons from various sporting events find themselves stranded on foreign lands amidst the global crisis. Among such many such sports personalities is five-time Chess world champion Vishwanathan Anand, who is currently stranded in Germany with travel restrictions hindering his return to India. Anand, according to reports, was playing for SC Baden OOO in the Bundesliga Chess competition and was supposed to return back home on March 16, 2020 (Monday). But the Indian government's decision to suspend all existing visas, other than UN, diplomatic and officials, has left the 50-year-old stuck in Germany.

"This is a very unusual experience for me. For the first time in my life and for many others as well, I am forced to self-isolate myself," Anand, who is in Germany since February, was quoted as saying to the Times of India. The reports from TOI also state that the Indian Chess Grandmaster has been on self-isolation for a week now.

Meanwhile, his wife Aruna is worried about Anand’s health and current situation with Anand set to return back home by the end of March. “I feel awful that he is there. But we have to be thankful that his situation is better than many people who are stranded. We miss having him here and keep telling him to eat well, ventilate and of course wash hands. I hope he returns to India by the end of this month," Anand’s wife told the national daily.