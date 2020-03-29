Coronavirus Outbreak: Two Chinese Female Ice Hockey Players Test Positive for COVID-19 After Flying Back from US

Ice Hockey (Photo credit: ANI/YouTube)

Beijing, March 29: Two players of China's women's ice hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back home from the United States, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the team was training in the US to prepare for the world championships in Poland originally scheduled in March, but the tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus, reports Xinhua news agency.

"With the pandemic surging in the US, the team returned home on March 13 and none of its 11 members had a fever when their body temperature was checked upon landing. Then they were put in quarantine for 14 days as required and two of them were tested positive at the end of the quarantine period," the statement read.

"Now the two infected players are receiving medical treatment in a designated hospital, both feeling well with mild symptoms. The rest of the team are health and will receive furthur medical observation under quarantine," it added.

As part of the training plan, the team participated in the Junior Women's Hockey League (JWHL) Challenge Cup at Kettler Capitals Iceplex, Washington from February 14 to 18.

Of the 115,547 cases in the US, reported on Saturday afternoon, 53,216 are in New York state with 29,158 in the city and 15,199 in surrounding areas within the state. Neighbouring New Jersey had 11,124 cases and Connecticut 1,291.