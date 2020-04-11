Aamer Sohail Refers to Misbah Ul Haq as Next PM of Pakistan, Slams PCB for Assigning Him With Too Many Responsibilities

Aamer Sohail and Misbah Ul Haq (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been targeted by many cricketers of their country. Now, Aamer Sohail is the latest one who joined the bandwagon and slammed the PCB for assigning too many responsibilities and also referred to him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Prior to this even Shoaib Akhtar had taken a jibe at the PCB for the way they have functioned over the years. Talking about the former Pakistani opener, Sohail took to his YouTube channel and said that they (PCB) has given him everything except referring him as the next Prime Minister. Salman Butt Slams Pakistan Cricket Board, Says ‘Integrity Is Not Something Which Should Be Talked About in Pakistan Cricket’.

He also did not forget to mention that Misbah is a good cricketer but also lacks the experience for high profile roles. “The PCB has handed so many roles to head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq except referring his name as next Prime Minister. No doubt Misbah was a good cricketer, but he has no experience of such high-profile jobs, and giving him so many roles is injustice with him,” he told a YouTube channel.

Talking about the performance of the Pakistani players off late, they had a poor outing in the 2019 World Cup which happened in England. Post which, they have been under immense scrutiny for the kind of performance they have put up. They got beaten 0-2 in the T20I series against Australia when the team toured Down Under. Although they went on to beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the Test series, but Misbah still needs to answer too many questions. Prior to this, it was Salman Butt who had slammed the body for lacking integrity.