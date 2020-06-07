Aamer Sohail Says, ‘Babar Azam Has Faulty Technique’, Needs to Be Aggressive Like Virat Kohli (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ICC)

Babar Azam has always been compared to Indian skipper Virat Kohli by a lot of cricketing pundits and the fans. But former Pakistani opener Aamer Sohail feels that Babar Azam’s batting technique is flawed and he needs to be more aggressive like the Indian cricket captain. Aamer Sohail on his YouTube channel has given his take on the newly crowned ODI captain of the ODI side. He said that Azam’s batting stance and setup is faulty. According to Sohail, Azam's trigger movement is slightly off. Usually, the batsman does that to avoid getting bowled of LBW. The former Pakistani opener further said that the batting technique could be rectified. ‘Babar Azam Has the Potential to Even Beat Virat Kohli’, Ramiz Raja Heaps High Praise on Pakistan Cricketer.

“There is a fault in Babar Azam’s technique related to his setup and stance. His trigger movement is slightly off, which could be because he wants to avoid getting bowled or LBW, but if he can correct that he can get into a better position and dominate the bowlers even more,” said Sohail while talking on his official YouTube channel. He also hoped that Pakistan team coach Misbah Ul Haq has not only identified the problem but even solved it. If the law gets sorted, he can prove to be a threat to the bowlers.

Babar Azam was recently made the captain of the ODI side and had spoken up about being compared to the Indian cricket captain. Back then during the interviews, Azam had said that the two should not be compared as Virat Kohli and he are different players.