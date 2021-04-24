Over the past few weeks, India has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases, and the tally is just getting increased with each passing day. More than 2,600 people in India have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, with over 3,00,000 contracting the virus during this period. Showing concern towards India's ‘frightening’ situation, former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to Twitter and wished all the Indians ‘best of luck.’ While doing so, however, the former wicket-keeper also questioned BCCI for conducting the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 amid the challenging time. Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans to Donate Blood Plasma Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases (Watch Video).

"Best wishes to all in India Flag of India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you," tweeted the former Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) skipper. Notably, IPL 2021 is taking place under some special norms due to the global health scare. All squads are under a strict bio-secure bubble for the smooth happening of IPL 2021. Although some players like Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel and Liam Livingstone contracted the virus ahead of the tournament, they all have turned negative now.

Best wishes to all in India 🇮🇳 Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you. 🙏 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) April 24, 2021

Coming to IPL 2021, the initial half of the tournament is taking place behind closed doors, with a call on spectators to be taken later. However, with such a spike in coronavirus cases, the entire season is expected to be conducted without crowds. After the start of the season, no player has contracted the virus, and if all squads continue to follow the bio-bubble norms, IPL action can be continued despite the rise in positive cases.

