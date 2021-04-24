Suresh Raina Urges Citizens to Follow Safety Norms Amid!!

My humble request to everyone - if you have the choice to stay home, please do it to keep yourself, your family and your nation safe. Do your bit to help the doctors, police, paramedics and govt authorities do their job. That is the need of the hour! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

Raina Worried With Rapid Rise in COVID-19 Cases!!

India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

