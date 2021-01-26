Afghanistan will eye a series clean sweep when they host Ireland in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 26 (Tuesday). Afghanistan currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating Ireland in the first two ODI matches. Ireland will chase a consolation win and hope to end the series on a high. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI match, please scroll down for all relevant information. AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2021.

Ireland lost the first ODI by 16 runs and followed it with a disappointing seven-wicket defeat in the second match. They lost the opening game after failing to chase down 288 runs but failed to defend 260 in the second match. Paul Stirling scored a hundred for Ireland in the second ODI. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah scored the centuries for Ireland.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will take place on January 26 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match live on television as there are no official broadcasters available for the series in India.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be available on FanCode. Fans must, however, pay a nominal fee to get access to the live streaming of the AFG vs IRE match. Fans can follow the live action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Javed Ahmadi, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum, Shane Getkate.

