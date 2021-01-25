Ireland (IRE) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. IRE vs AFG clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Ireland will be hoping to end the series with a win after losing the first two games. Meanwhile, fans searching for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team tips can scroll down below. Kevin O’Brien Overwhelmed by His Childrens' Priceless Reaction After Spotting Him on TV During AFG vs IRE Live Match.

Paul Stirling played a brilliant knock in the 2nd ODI but his century went in vain as Rahmat Shah’s ton took Afghanistan over the line and to a 2-0 series win. Ireland will be hoping to end the series with a victory while Afghanistan will be looking to complete a clean sweep. The series is a part of the World Cup Super League and each win will help them move up in the table.

AFG vs IRE, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Lorcan Tucker (IRE) must be your keepers for this clash.

AFG vs IRE, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rahmat Shah (AFG), Paul Stirling (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) and Kevin O’Brien (IRE) must be your batsmen for this clash.

AFG vs IRE, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (AFG) must be your all-rounders.

AFG vs IRE, 3rd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mujeeb Ul-Rahman (AFG), Naveen-ul-Hq (AFG), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Andy McBrine (IRE) must be your bowlers.

Rashid Khan (AFG) must be your captain for this clash while Kevin O’Brien (IRE) can be named as the vice-captain.

