31 Oct, 14:44 (IST) Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Updates Welcome to the coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 match 27 between Afghanistan and Namibia. Both teams have one win a piece so far and a win for either could make them among the favourites to advance from the group.

Afghanistan and Namibia look to move a step closer to semi-final qualification when they face off against each other in match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The AFG vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will look to build upon their decent start to the tournament. Meanwhile, we bring you the AFG vs NAM live score updates from T20 World Cup 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Register a Hat-trick of Wins.

Afghanistan have been tipped by many as one of the dark horses in the competition and the Mohammad Nabi side have justified that tag with their performances so far. Afghanistan dominated Scotland in their opening encounter before losing against Pakistan, where they took the former champions to their limits.

Meanwhile, Namibia in their first-ever World Cup appearance has displayed heart and have played some brilliant cricket. The associate nation defeated Scotland in their opening match as well and will now be aiming to build on that win against Afghanistan. However, it will not be an easy task for Gerhard Erasmus’ men.

Not many expect these two teams to advance from the group but a win in this fixture will put either of them as the clear holders of the second spot in Group 2. Both sides will look to take one game at a time and their attention will now be focused on this game and taking maximum points from it.