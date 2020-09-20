Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets to start their IPL 2020 campaign with a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). CSK chased down a 163-run target with five wickets and four deliveries to spare to start their campaign with a win. Excited and joyful fans immediately filled social media with funny reactions and memes to congratulate the MS Dhoni-led side for the win. The win was also perfect revenge for the Men in Yellow for the final defeat to the same opponent last year. MI vs CSK Highlights IPL 2020 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 5 Wickets.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were the cornerstones of CSK’s win with the pair putting up a 115-run stand for the third wicket to help CSK take down the total with four deliveries still remaining in the match. Set a target of 163, CSK found themselves reeling at 6/2 with both opening batsmen Shane Watson and Murali Vijay back in the pavilion. But Rayudu and Du Plessis steadied the ship before attacking the Mumbai pacers and taking CSK closer to victory. MI Trolled After Broadcaster Makes Blunder, Introduces Chris Gaffaney As ‘Mumbai Indians Umpire’ During MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Opening Match.

The pair hit Mumbai Indians’ main bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 43 runs in four overs while Krunal Pandya went for 37 in his four-over spell. Rayudu was eventually dismissed 42 runs to win front four overs. But Du Plessis with little help from Sam Curran (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (10) took them over the line. Take a look at some reactions from the game.

CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and asked Mumbai to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock then gave MI a perfect start with 45 runs from 4 overs before Piyush Chawla removed the MI captain. De Kock departed in the same over and Mumbai kept on losing frequent wickets and although Saurabh Tiwary scored a fine 41, the defending champions managed only 162 runs on board with the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard failing to provide the finish.

