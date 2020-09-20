Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets to start their IPL 2020 campaign with a win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). CSK chased down a 163-run target with five wickets and four deliveries to spare to start their campaign with a win. Excited and joyful fans immediately filled social media with funny reactions and memes to congratulate the MS Dhoni-led side for the win. The win was also perfect revenge for the Men in Yellow for the final defeat to the same opponent last year. MI vs CSK Highlights IPL 2020 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 5 Wickets.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were the cornerstones of CSK’s win with the pair putting up a 115-run stand for the third wicket to help CSK take down the total with four deliveries still remaining in the match. Set a target of 163, CSK found themselves reeling at 6/2 with both opening batsmen Shane Watson and Murali Vijay back in the pavilion. But Rayudu and Du Plessis steadied the ship before attacking the Mumbai pacers and taking CSK closer to victory. MI Trolled After Broadcaster Makes Blunder, Introduces Chris Gaffaney As ‘Mumbai Indians Umpire’ During MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Opening Match.

The pair hit Mumbai Indians’ main bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 43 runs in four overs while Krunal Pandya went for 37 in his four-over spell. Rayudu was eventually dismissed 42 runs to win front four overs. But Du Plessis with little help from Sam Curran (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (10) took them over the line. Take a look at some reactions from the game.

Chennai Super Kings Win

That's the Way

And that’s the way .... woooohooooooooooo... #CSK #Whistlepodu and we we are back.!!!! As always a nail biting finish..!!! — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) September 19, 2020

Take a Bow Ambati Rayudu

Walked in to Bat at 7/2.. Scored 71 Runs off 48 Balls !! Take a BOW Rayudu 🙇‍♂❤#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/uEvJKe4CuX — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) September 19, 2020

Great Start to IPL 2020

11:11 Csk match jit jae 🤚🏻 Aur ipl ki trophy bhi jite🥳 pic.twitter.com/eFFUT3REyz — ❤️🌸Aɳαɳყα🌸❤️ (@Ananya_Sana) September 19, 2020

Superb Performance from CSK

Superb performance by CSK. Came back strongly with the ball when MI looked like getting 175+, then put up an equally strong batting performance after losing 2 early wickets to clinch the match. May be a team of oldies, but they have youthful zest and ambition is still fresh! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2020

CSK Wins. Whistle Podu

Match-Winning Partnership

Ambati Rayudu Playing 4 Dimensional Shots

CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and asked Mumbai to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock then gave MI a perfect start with 45 runs from 4 overs before Piyush Chawla removed the MI captain. De Kock departed in the same over and Mumbai kept on losing frequent wickets and although Saurabh Tiwary scored a fine 41, the defending champions managed only 162 runs on board with the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard failing to provide the finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 12:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).