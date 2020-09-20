Mumbai Indians were trolled online after a major gaffe by the broadcasters projected New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney as an umpire of the Mumbai Indians during the MI vs CSK Indian Premier League 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Defending champions Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020 and CSK beat the four-time winners to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. The big blunder at the start of the match, however, caught the attention of the fans and they immediately took a dig at Mumbai Indians and trolled the IPL team for the blunder. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights IPL 2020 Match.

The incident occurred during before the start of the MI vs CSK match when the players and umpires stepped on the field. The umpires had stepped into the field and the broadcasters Star Sports introduced them to the fans. The names of the umpires flashed on the screen. But while the Indian umpire was named correctly but hilariously Chris Gaffaney was shown as an umpire of the Mumbai Indians. Fans immediately took to Twitter to troll the Mumbai Indians and the IPL organisers for the blunder. Chennai Super Kings Regrets Not Taking Review For Murali Vijay’s Dismissal During MI vs CSK, IPL 2020.

Chris Gaffaney Mumbai Indians Umpire?

Mumbai Indians Brought an Umpire

Mumbai Indians Bring Umpire for CSK Match?

Mumbai Indians's umpire tried their best but couldn't beat csk pic.twitter.com/sBsn3KFVSj — hahaharsh (@mrHJ27) September 19, 2020

Even Umpire Couldn't Save Mumbai Indians

Even umpire couldn't save the Mumbai 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/QNjXD9xKB6 — Rishabh Raj Tiwari (@rishabhraj75) September 19, 2020

Mumbai Indians' New Umpire

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets to start their IPL 2020 campaign with a wonderful win. Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 162 runs on the scoreboard and Chennai chased it down with four deliveries to spare.

The defending champions were off to a great start but lost wickets towards the end and failed to post a big score. They had restricted CSK to 6/2 at one stage but failed to break the partnership between Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).